Kitesurfster Annelous Lammerts kroont zich tot wereldkampioen

First place at the @kite_mansion open presented by @windvoyagerapparel and 2019 @kiteparkleague world Champion!!!!!🏆 Such a fun season competing on the KPL world tour and a super close battle with @karolinawinkowska at every event. Thanks to @alexmaes__, @kite.nico and @samgaillard for making the #KiteMansionOpen2019 happen and thanks to everyone that helped us out, it wouldn’t have been possible with out you 🙏🏼❤️ photo by @andre_magarao #windvoyager apparel #beauthentic